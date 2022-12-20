Woman Found Dead in Lake County Jail ID’ed, Autopsy Shows No Injuries

(Waukegan, IL) An inmate found dead at the Lake County Jail has been identified. Sheriff’s officials say the woman was found unresponsive in her individual cell last Friday afternoon. Coroner’s officials identified that woman as Khayla Evans of Grand Prairie, Texas. Evans was in jail after allegedly causing severe injuries to a young child in Winthrop Harbor over the summer. She had been awaiting a transfer to an Illinois Department of Human Services facility for mental health treatment when she was found deceased. An official cause of death for the 24-year-old has not been listed, but Coroner’s authorities say an autopsy revealed multiple underlying medical conditions. A final determination will be made after toxicology and other microbiology testing has been returned.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-20-22)