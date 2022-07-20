Woman Drowns in Pond After Walking Out of Barrington Hospital

(Barrington, IL) A death investigation is ongoing, after a woman was found in a retention pond in the Barrington area. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say they were called on Monday night to the Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital after 61-year-old Michelle Riechers of Lake in the Hills left the facility during treatment, and prior to being discharged. Concerns about Riechers’ mental health led to an immediate search involving deputies, a K9, and a drone…the woman was located unresponsive in a pond on hospital property, and life-saving methods failed. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death is consistent with drowning. The matter is still being looked into.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-20-22)