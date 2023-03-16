Woman Discovered Dead in Zion, Chicago Man Arrested

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have made an arrest in a homicide case. Officials say they discovered the body of Kristin Pitak on Monday inside a residence in the 22-hundred block of Lewis Avenue. Investigators believed the 38-year-old had been deceased for some time, and was last seen alive two days prior. Coroner’s officials determined she had been strangled to death. Friends of Pitak say she lived alone, but was often visited by a man named Craig Larsen. The 50-year-old was picked up at his Chicago residence, and evidence pointed to him as the main suspect. Larsen now faces a first-degree murder charge. He’s being held on a 5-million-dollar bond in the Lake County Jail. He’s next due in court on the 28th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-16-23)