Woman Dies After Crash On I-294 Near Lake-Cook Road

(Deerfield, IL) A south suburban woman is dead after crashing her vehicle near Deerfield. Illinois State Police say the unidentified woman was traveling northbound on I-294 just after 2 AM Saturday, when she lost control and slammed into the inner bridge support underneath Lake-Cook Road. The 29-year-old from Tinley Park was pronounced dead at the scene, and the roadway was closed for nearly 5 hours due to an investigation and clean-up. Other circumstances surrounding the crash are still being looked into. There were no other injuries.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-27-22)