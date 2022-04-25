Woman and Pet Die in Round Lake Fire

(Round Lake, IL) A weekend fire in Round Lake claimed the life of a woman and one of her pets. Fire officials say they were called to the 100 Block of West Providence Lane just before 10 o’clock on Saturday morning. Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames, but they found a woman on the second floor of the home. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead…at this point she remains unidentified. One of two dogs in the house also did not survive. The fire seems to have started on the first floor in the kitchen, but the official cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-25-22)