Wisconsin Man in Lake County “Road Rage” Crash Extradited, Freed on Bond
(Waukegan, IL) A Wisconsin man charged in a Lake County fatal crash, is free on bond. Joshua Bailey was extradited from Kenosha County after being arrested for an October 2020 crash near Antioch that killed 39-year-old William Stephens, and injured two others, including a young child. Investigators chalked up the crash to road rage by Bailey, and he now faces felony charges of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving, and aggravated street racing. The 24-year-old was able to post a 100-thousand-dollar bond, and is currently free as he awaits trial.
Beach Park Shooting Being Investigated
(Beach Park, IL) No one was injured after several shots were fired in Beach Park. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place just before 8 o’clock on Saturday night at Founders Park, when at least three people opened fire on a group of people. Investigators say the trio, only described as African American males, may have arrived in two separate vehicles. No one in the targeted group was hit by gunfire, though over 3 dozen shell casings were found at the scene. Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or has any information is being encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.
Covid Update Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Illinois saw another down day for Coronavirus cases and deaths, even as hospitalizations overall continued to increase. Illinois Health officials announced around 21-hundred new cases of the virus on Monday with 11 deaths, two of which were in Lake County. Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, continues to buck the state trend, seeing Covid-linked hospital admissions fall once again, along with ICU patients and the area test positivity…which fell to 3.4%
Gas Prices Update
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices held steady for the most part over the past week, though Lake County did see an increase after last week’s big drop. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois currently costs $3.07, up a little bit from last week. Lake County saw a bump of 9 cents a gallon to $3.02. North of the border in Wisconsin, average gas prices increased to $2.71 a gallon, with Kenosha County also up a bit at $2.73. The national average is currently $2.87.
Lake County Regional Superintendent Resigns After Health Scare
(Waukegan, IL) The long time Lake County Regional Superintendent of Schools is calling it quits after a health scare. Roycealee Wood has been in the position since 2002, but was hospitalized after a severe case of Covid-19 in January, which made it impossible for the 80-year-old to continue in her position. Her current term expires in 2022, and the Lake County Board will be responsible for finding someone to finish the current term. That replacement is required to be a Republican, as Wood was the only GOP member holding a County-wide office.