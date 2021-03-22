Wisconsin Man Arrested in Antioch Area “Road Rage’ Fatal Crash
Mugshot provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office
(Waukegan, IL) A Wisconsin man has been charged in a fatal crash from last year that authorities called “road rage related.” Joshua Bailey of Bristol, Wisconsin is accused of intentionally causing a crash last October that left an Antioch man dead, and two others injured. Sheriff’s officials say a thorough investigation into the incident led to 350-thousand-dollars worth of warrants for the 24-year-old’s arrest. Bailey was picked up in Kenosha County, and is now charged with three felonies including reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving, and aggravated street racing.
Man Dies After Snowplow Crash Last Week
(Zion, IL) A man injured in a Zion crash, has died from his injuries. Zion Police say the crash took place last week Monday at the intersection of Green Bay Road and 9th Street…and involved an SUV and a snowplow. A passenger in the SUV, now identified as 28-year-old Jacob Williams of Winthrop Harbor, was transported to the hospital after being seriously hurt…but Lake County Coroner’s officials say he passed away due to blunt force injuries. The crash remains under investigation by Zion Police and a Sheriff’s Office Crash team.
Covid Numbers, Illinois and Lake County
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County area saw a second straight day without a Covid-related fatality. The Illinois Department of Public Health said that came with just 42 (53 with McHenry) new confirmed and probable cases on Sunday. In the Region that includes Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations bumped up slightly, while ICU’s remained at 64% capacity, and test positivity fell back to 3.0%.
Vaccine Update Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) The state of Illinois is approaching 5-million administered doses of the Coronavirus vaccine. The state reported another 75-thousand doses in their Sunday update. Over 1.75-million Illinois residents are now considered fully vaccinated from the 3 available shots, or 13.78%. In Lake County, around 11.7% of the population is considered fully vaccinated (11.1% in McHenry County).
Weekend Home Fire Leaves Long Grove House Uninhabitable
(Long Grove, IL) A weekend fire in Long Grove left a home uninhabitable. The blaze broke out on Saturday afternoon. Fire officials say they arrived to smoke and flames coming from the structure’s roof, but were able to get things under control quickly. Those inside the home were able to escape without injury, and none of the fire crews were hurt. An exact damage estimate was not released, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Budget Targets ‘Loopholes’ Critics Call Crucial to Renewal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The budget pain and tax increases predicted by Illinois’ governor after voters defeated his so-called “fair tax” amendment haven’t materialized. But Gov. J.B. Pritzker has angered the business sector with proposals to eliminate or adjust corporate tax incentives he calls “loopholes.” Some of those were supported by Pritzker himself in developing his first budget in 2019. Business representatives say the timing couldn’t be worse, coming after a year of economic disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The nine initiatives would reportedly generate $931 million to help fill a $2.6 billion deficit.