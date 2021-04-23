Winthrop Harbor Police Looking for Wanted Man, 1/4 of LC Residents “Fully Vaccinated”
Winthrop Harbor Police Plead for Public’s Help in Finding Wanted Man
Vander Tuuk 4-22-21
(Winthrop Harbor, IL) Winthrop Harbor Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted man. Officials say Larry Johnson is wanted on outstanding warrants for Aggravated Domestic Battery, Domestic Battery and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer. Johnson is described as a 34-year-old black male, about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and has been known to frequent not only Winthrop Harbor, but North Chicago, Zion and Kenosha. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact police.
Long Grove Fire Leaves Home Uninhabitable
Vander Tuuk 4-22-21
(Long Grove, IL) A large fire at a Long Grove home left it unlivable. The blaze broke out just before 2 o’clock on Thursday afternoon in the 31-hundred block of Cuba Road. The flames were able to be extinguished without injuries to the home’s occupants, or to any firefighters. A monetary damage estimate was not released, but the home was deemed uninhabitable. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Coronavirus Update Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 4-22-21
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus numbers and deaths were up in the Thursday report from Illinois Health officials, but down from the same day last week…continuing a recent trend. The state announced just under 32-hundred new cases and 33 deaths, 150 of the cases and 4 fatalities came from Lake County…the first deaths reported in 6 days. Hospitalizations in the Lake and McHenry County area, known as Region 9, increased slightly, as did ICU numbers. But the area’s test positivity remained 4.2% for the 2nd straight day, and continues to be the lowest in the Chicagoland area.
Lake County Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 4-22-21
(Waukegan, IL) Over one quarter of Lake County residents have now been fully vaccinated against Coronavirus. Illinois Health officials say over 176-thousand residents have received the full dose of available vaccines, or about 25.1%. Overall some 429-thousand doses have been administered in Lake County. Statewide, close to 8-and-a-half million doses have been put into arms…with those considered fully vaccinated just over 28%.