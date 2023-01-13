Winthrop Harbor Man Arrested After Search Warrants Turns Up Drugs

(Winthrop Harbor, IL) A Winthrop Harbor man was taken into custody, after a search warrant turned up drugs at a residence. Members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group served the warrant Wednesday in the 6-hundred block of Sheridan Road. During the search, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, hydrocodone pills, and other drugs were recovered…along with a handgun. Arrested was the homeowner Alexander Thomas. The 34-year-old faces four varying counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession with the intent to deliver. Thomas was not charged with any weapons offenses, though there was no explanation as to why. Bond was set at 150-thousand-dollars, with a court date set for next Thursday

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-13-23)