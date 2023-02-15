Thursday’s Storm Watch Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning for Lake County

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Waukegan, IL) While temperatures have been nice the last few days, winter is set to remind us that it’s not over yet. The National Weather Service originally issued a winter storm watch for the Lake County area, but that has now been upgraded to a winter storm warning. The warning will kick in at 6 AM Thursday and run through 9 o’clock Thursday night. Upwards of 7 inches of snow is currently forecast, along with winds that could gust to 40 miles an hour. Milder weather will then move in for the weekend, but another snow storm could hit in the middle next week, though at the moment, that weather pattern is expected to have less of an overall impact.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-15-23)