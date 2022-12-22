Winter Storm Warning in Lake County, Snow, Wind and Falling Temps Coming

(Waukegan, IL) The area is bracing for a winter storm that will have a little bit of everything. The National Weather Service says Lake County will be under a winter storm warning from noon today until Saturday morning at 6. While some snow will fall this morning, the bulk of the heavier stuff is expected to hit this afternoon. Officials say that’s when the snowfall will ramp up, along with high winds, and rapidly falling temperatures. About 3-6 inches of total snowfall is expected in the area, with near blizzard conditions at times due to the high winds. Following the snow, the area is in for a few days of arctic temperatures with wind chills up to 35-below.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-22-22)