Will there be a Spice Girls reunion next year?

Mel B aka Scary Spice is fueling fans’ hopes of a Spice Girls reunion. The singer hinted of a possible get-together at the 2023 Glastonbury music festival.

Appearing recently on The Big Narstie Show, the singer was asked if she foresees the girls getting back together onstage. Mel said it “would be cool” to get the band back together, which led her to take a question about the possibility of playing Glastonbury.

“Yes, I think so. But, I’ve got to convince the other four b****es to do it with me,” she quipped. When asked if this was confirmation of a Spice Girls reunion, Mel downplayed expectations by remarking, “Stop it! Shut up! I never said that.”

Mel isn’t the first Spice Girl to talk of a 2023 reunion. Emma Bunton aka Baby Spice was asked about the potential of the quintet taking on Glastonbury when she appeared on Sunday Brunch in September.

While Emma said she would love to have that happen, she said the Glastonbury festival hasn’t asked her about it. Despite that, she said a Spice Girls reunion “makes sense” since they recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their Spiceworld album.

As for whether a reunion will actually happen next year, we’ll just have to wait and see.

