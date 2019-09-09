Why Millennials Are Drinking More
Are you a millennial? I am technically but feel as if I do not fit that definition. Either way, millennials get a lot of bad press and here it continues. Recent data shows that millennials drinking is up. In 2013 the average millennial put down 24 drinks a month. Now that number is up to 29. But why? Well, isn’t it obvious? Millennials are becoming parents and are drinking to deal with the stress that comes with children. Have you ever said that, “the day was too stressful, I need a drink!” What are other ways you can cope with stress? Help us millennials out! – Leah