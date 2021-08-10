Why Didn’t I Think of This?

I have a love hate relationship with my shower door. Always wanted glass for the look but never realized the work that goes into keeping it clean. After trying so many hacks out I found THEE one that everyone needs to know about. Just the Tip on those stubborn water spots we all have, take a dishwasher tab (the hard ones not the pod) and use that little guy on the glass. I mean, if it can clean the glass in your dishwasher then it has to work for the shower door!
I can’t believe I didn’t think of this myself.