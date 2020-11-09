Why Didn’t I Get Into This Show Sooner?
People have been telling me for months that I need to watch Cobra Kai on Netflix.
Most of the time when people tell me that I need to watch something I dismiss as I’ve been let down numerous times before.
This past weekend my wife and I decided to give Cobra Kai a try. I must say that it did not disappoint.
The Karate Kid is one of my favorite movies from my childhood. I remember going to see at the drive-in with the whole family. It was one of the rare occasions when all of us were looking forward to a movie. My mom, dad, sister and brother LOVED the movie. As a matter of fact, there was a one summer where my brother and I watched it every single day.
I get that my admiration for this reboot is tied to nostalgia but it is entertaining nonetheless. We binged Season 1 and look forward to watching the second season. Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on January 8, 2021.