Who Should You Sleep With?
No secret here, I am more of a cat person however I do have two dogs to choose from. A study done by the Mayo Clinic says it’s a good idea to sleep with your dog. Owners who have their dogs sleep in their bedroom (either in their bed or on the ground ) slept BETTER.
I’m calling BS on this, with my new wood floors my dogs have become some kind of night time tap dancers. Either way, I am choosing my cat even if he decides he wants to bite me in the middle of my slumber. What about you, are you sleeping with your dog?