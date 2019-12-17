Who Is The Most Sensitive and Self-Centered Generation?
Psychologists at Michigan State University just released the results of a study that found baby boomers, not millennials, are the MOST sensitive and self-centered generation.
Published in Psychology and Aging, the study assessed a sample of nearly 750 people to see how narcissism changed from age 13 to 70. The results showed that qualities associated with narcissism like being full of yourself, sensitive to criticism and forcing your opinion on others decline with age while some character attributes like having high hopes for yourself increased with age.
Associate professor of psychology at MSU and lead author William Chopik states,”One of the most surprising findings was that — also contrary to what many people think — individuals who were born earlier in the century started off with higher levels of hyper-sensitivity, or the type of narcissism where people are full of themselves, as well as willfulness, which is the tendency to impose opinions on others.”
Okay, Boomer! Leave those millennials alone!