Who Is The Bald Celebrity That Most Men Would Like To Be?
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Vin Diesel attends the premiere of Netflix's "Fast and Furious: Spy Racers" at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood on December 07, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Thankfully for me, bald is considered to be a rather sexy and stylish trend these days. I’m glad because genetics do not allow for me to be any other way.
A recent study by The Harley Street Skin Clinic asked 1,000 men, “Which bald celebrity they would like to be?” Frankly, I am shocked by these results and truly sad that I didn’t even make the list. Well, even the guy who is heir to the throne only received 2% of the vote.
Here is the list according to the study:
Vin Diesel – 35%
Dwayne Johnson – 33%
Jason Statham – 30%
Patrick Stewart – 30%
Bruce Willis – 27%
Ed Harris – 25%
Ben Kingsley – 20%
Ving Rhames – 20%
Prince William – 2%