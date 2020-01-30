Who Has the Most Recognizable Logo in America?
(Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
You don’t need to follow pop culture or even know who’s in the Super Bowl to recognize everything on this list.
A new study looked at the most recognizable company LOGOS in the U.S.
Here are the ten recognizable logos that almost everyone in America can identify:
1. Apple.
2. McDonald’s.
3. Coca-Cola.
4. Nike.
5. Starbucks.
6. Google.
7. Facebook.
8. Adidas.
9. Amazon.
10. YouTube.
Pepsi comes in at #11, while Disney is at #13. Ford is #15 and Instagram is #17.
Just under 25% of people said red is the color that makes a logo the most memorable to them followed by blue, green, and yellow.