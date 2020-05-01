Whipped Peanut Butter Milk!!!
Whipped Peanut Butter Milk Is The New Pandemic Drink!
According to the recipe from Valentina Mussi, you need to mix two tablespoons of PB with one tablespoon of sugar and a half cup of heavy cream. When you’ve gotten a fluffy texture (or “until your arm goes numb”), put the topping over iced milk.
For added effect, Mussi suggests rimming the glass with a smear of peanut butter then dotting with Reese’s pieces.
What’s been your quarantine drink of choice?