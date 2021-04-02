While Suburban Cook County and Chicago See Covid Boom, Lake County Stats Remain Lower
Coronavirus Up Statewide, Lake/McHenry Region Remains Lower
Vander Tuuk 4-2-21
(Chicago, IL) While Illinois saw a large increase in Coronavirus cases on Thursday, the Lake and McHenry County area, known as Region 9…continues to hold some of the best metrics statewide. Lake County saw 126 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease on Thursday, with no fatalities. The Region did see a one bed jump in Covid-linked hospital admissions, but remains just 6 beds above the recorded low set on March 18th. The Region’s 61% ICU capacity is second best in the state…and the 4.2% positivity rate is the lowest in what’s considered the Chicago metro area.
Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 4-2-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois is nearing the 6-million mark when it comes to Coronavirus vaccines administered. The state announced another 116-thousand doses doled out in their Thursday report. Those considered fully vaccinated now number over 2.2-million…or 17.3% of the state’s population. Here in Lake County, just under 103-thousand people have been fully vaccinated, or just under 14.7% of the county population.
Man Sentenced in McHenry County Fatal Crash
Vander Tuuk 4-2-21
(Woodstock, IL) A man has been sentenced to prison time for a fatal crash that took place in neighboring McHenry County. Shawn Brautigam was said to be intoxicated behind the wheel when he crashed a vehicle near Woodstock in November of 2019, killing a passenger in that vehicle, and injuring both himself and another passenger. Brautigam pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence. The 34-year-old was sentenced this week to 6 and a half years in prison.
Grim Trend Continues in Chicago: More People Killed, Shot
Associated Press 4-2-21
CHICAGO (AP) The number of people killed and shot in Chicago continues to climb. Statistics from the CPD, released on Thursday, reveal that the trend that began last year when the number of shootings and homicides climbed dramatically, is continuing. March ended with more homicide victims and shooting victims than the same month in 2020. Those numbers bring the number of homicides in the first three months of 2021 to 131, compared to 98 during the same period last year…and the number of shooting victims to 706 compared to 493 for the same period last year.