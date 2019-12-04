What’s the best piece of advice you’ve gotten from an older person?
African American woman with Senior man in wheelchair
Hopefully, you were lucky enough to learn from your grandparents. If not, here are some great life lessons from 104-years-old, Andy Anderson. Without going to college, he worked his way up to the corporate manager of the dairy department at Safeway without a and had a 67-year marriage with his wife.
Listen up…
- Always maintain a good sense of humor.
- Never be too good to start at the bottom.
- Don’t spend more money than you make.
- Love, at first sight, is not a fable.
- Having a bad job is better than having no job at all.
- Try not to take yourself so seriously.
- Have common sense. Think about the most reasonable answer to every situation. If you don’t have common sense, you’re a bust.
- Life is a gift that you must unwrap. It’s up to you to determine if what’s inside will lead you to happiness or dismay. You have the power to make that decision for yourself.
