When On Sunday Do We Start Feeling Anxiety About Returning To Work On Monday Morning?
Did you have a tough time really enjoying your weekend because you dread going back to work on Monday morning?
According to a new survey, 88% of people say they feel at least a little bit of anxiety on Sundays about going back to work the next day and the average time when that feeling sets in is 3:58 P.M.
The survey found the average person does about three hours of unpaid work over the weekend, including checking emails, looking over files and sometimes even taking calls.
Over 70% of those surveyed indicated that their sleep schedule was “often messed up” come Sunday night.