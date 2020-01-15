      Weather Alert

When On Sunday Do We Start Feeling Anxiety About Returning To Work On Monday Morning?

Jeffrey Randolph
Jan 15, 2020 @ 5:00pm

Did you have a tough time really enjoying your weekend because you dread going back to work on Monday morning?

According to a new survey, 88% of people say they feel at least a little bit of anxiety on Sundays about going back to work the next day and the average time when that feeling sets in is 3:58 P.M.

The survey found the average person does about three hours of unpaid work over the weekend, including checking emails, looking over files and sometimes even taking calls.

Over 70% of those surveyed indicated that their sleep schedule was “often messed up” come Sunday night.

TAGS
sleep sunday Survey