What Will You Regret?

Vibrant blue clock with real fall leaves to portray daylight savings time and clocks falling back an hour
We all do it, waste our time on things that more than likely we will not care about later in life. We also all have regrets. I’m in the midst of what I believe to be a third-life crisis so it’s something that has been on my mind a lot. I know that I already regret worrying about things that are out of my control. Unfortunately, my brain is wired in a way that maps out my thought process differently. Here are 4 things people regret wasting their time on.
1. Not asking for help. Studies have found asking people for help and advice actually makes you seem SMARTER, not dumber.
-Wait, does this mean that I don’t need to figure everything out on my own!?
2. Trying to make bad relationships work. Putting your time in on a good relationship is worth it. But we spend huge chunks of our lives trying to fix bad ones. – — –
-AMEN! But I also think I’d be in a different place if I walked away sooner.
3. Dwelling on your mistakes and shortcomings. Learning from them is great. But dwelling on them just wastes time and messes with your self-esteem.
-ALL of this.
4. Worrying too much about other people. Whether it’s what they think of you, or just being jealous of stuff they have that you want. We tend to focus a lot of our energy on other people instead of ourselves.
-The main reason I could do without social media!
Can you relate or add to this list?
-Leah