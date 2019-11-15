What Do You Need For The Perfect Road Trip?
In theory, road trips are great. A recent survey found the average family road trip includes two arguments per day and 25% of families play classic car games like “I SPY” and “THE LICENSE PLATE GAME.”
Here are the answers to as to what goes into the PERFECT road trip:
1. They are an average of three days long.
2. A convertible is the car of choice.
3. The car should be stocked with snacks, phone chargers, and water.
4. The snacks best suited for your journey…pretzels, chips, candy and chocolate.