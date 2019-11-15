      Weather Alert

What Do You Need For The Perfect Road Trip?

Jeffrey Randolph
Nov 14, 2019 @ 6:55pm

In theory, road trips are great.  A recent survey found the average family road trip includes two arguments per day and 25% of families  play classic car games like “I SPY” and “THE LICENSE PLATE GAME.”

Here are the answers to as to what goes into the PERFECT road trip:

1.  They are an average of three days long.

2.  A convertible is the car of choice.

3.  The car should be stocked with snacks, phone chargers, and water.

4.  The snacks best suited for your journey…pretzels, chips, candy and chocolate.

 

 

 

