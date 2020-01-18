What Are The Top Days of the Year to Fake a Sick Day?
Next Monday is one of the top days of the year to FAKE a sick day according to a new survey.
The jobs website Zippia.com found the #1 day we pretended to be sick last year was the day after Christmas.
The top ten is totally dominated by Mondays while the most popular days of the year to fake a sick day are the day after Christmas, the day after Easter and January 2nd right after New Year’s.
The survey found that the closer the holiday is to a weekend, the greater chance of people calling in sick.
So if you want to play hooky from work without your boss being suspicious, shy away from Mondays and be more original and do a Tuesday when anyone barely calls in.