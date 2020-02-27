What Are The Hardest Things To Give Up For Lent?
A new poll for Ash Wednesday asked 8,000 people to name the hardest things to give up for Lent.
The #1 answer is watching TV or using streaming services.
Here is a list of the seven hardest things to give up:
1. Watching TV or using streaming services. 29% of those surveyed say it would be the hardest thing to give up. It was the #1 answer for every age group except for those falling under the ages of 18 to 24-year-old.
2. Caffeine, 19%.
3. Social networking, 11%. This is #1 answer for young people. 24% of people between 18 and 24 said it would be the hardest, compared to just 7% of people over the age of 55.
4. Chocolate, also 11% overall.
5. Soda, 7%.
6. Alcohol, 6%.
7. Fast food, 5%.
8% of people said they weren’t sure which one of those things would be the hardest to give up. 4% said they don’t any of these already.