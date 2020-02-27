      Weather Alert

What Are The Hardest Things To Give Up For Lent?

Jeffrey Randolph
Feb 26, 2020 @ 7:00pm

A new poll for Ash Wednesday asked 8,000 people to name the hardest things to give up for Lent.

The #1 answer is watching TV or using streaming services.

Here is a list of the seven hardest things to give up:

1.  Watching TV or using streaming services.  29% of those surveyed say it would be the hardest thing to give up.  It was the #1 answer for every age group except for those falling under the ages of 18 to 24-year-old.

2.  Caffeine, 19%.

3.  Social networking, 11%.  This is #1 answer for young people.  24% of people between 18 and 24 said it would be the hardest, compared to just 7% of people over the age of 55.

4.  Chocolate, also 11% overall.

5.  Soda, 7%.

6.  Alcohol, 6%.

7.  Fast food, 5%.

8% of people said they weren’t sure which one of those things would be the hardest to give up.  4% said they don’t any of these already.

TAGS
ash wednesday lent Survey