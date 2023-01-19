“What a weird song to fight to”: Lewis Capaldi reacts to “bizarre” fight during Manchester concert

Alexandra Gavillet

Lewis Capaldi was stunned a fight erupted during his Manchester concert and stopped his show to call out the disruptors.

The fight broke out as Lewis was performing his 2019 song “Hold Me While You Wait” at AO Arena, and he slammed on the brakes to alert security. “They are scrapping in the crowd there. We are going to have to get them out,” he deadpanned, according to multiple videos taken by fans at the concert.

Lewis made light of the incident as the crowd began booing and cracked while reenacting the scuffle, “What a weird song to fight to. Bizarre. Bizarre.”

Fans were also confused that anyone could trade blows during a Lewis Capaldi song.

The singer recently launched his tour, which runs until September 23 with a final stop set for Belfast, Ireland. The trek is in support of his forthcoming album, Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent, which arrives May 19.

In other Lewis news, he got an unexpected shout-out from a beloved girl group member after “Pointless” topped the United Kingdom charts this week. He revealed on TikTok, “This is my fourth U.K. #1. I now have the same amount of number ones as B*Witched so [that’s] pretty f***ing good if you ask me.”

The “C’est La Vie” singers caught wind of that and sent Lewis a humorous congratulatory video. “That is pretty f***ing good if you ask me. Welcome to the club,” cracked singer ﻿Edele Lynch.

Fans are now begging the two combine forces in the studio.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.