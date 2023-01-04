Wet Nose Windows With Save-A-Pet – Miles & Woodstock

Miles

I may not appear like the cat that immediately gets into someone’s face. After the very short time I needed to adjust to a new routine and environment, my family said that I was very affectionate and loving. I can be active and playful but I’m also happy relaxing and getting loved. If you are looking for a friendly and gentle cat and only want to live with one cat, then I think I may be your perfect cat.

She is about 9 years old, spayed, up-to-date on routine shots (incl. rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

Woodstock

Want to add some fun and excitement in your life? Think twice though because a puppy is a lot of work! I am believed to be a hound mix so this means I am not a couch potato dog….though in the evening this is always nice to be able to relax, stretched out on the couch or your bed. I get along great with my siblings so hopefully I will have loads of opportunities to romp around with another dog. I am also quite smart so naturally I expect you to teach me all kinds of cool stuff so we can show off my brain and good looks. What do you think?

He is about 4 months old, up-to-date on shots (incl. rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure we have the staff available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt