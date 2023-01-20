Wet Nose Windows With Save-A-Pet – McKenna & Wrigley

McKenna

There is not a “do not disturb sign” hanging on my door. So come on in, I am open for business and ready to meet potential families. I enjoy getting loved, watching everything that is going on, whether it’s the amazing Feline Care staff cleaning in the morning or the cats doing their things. Of course, I also enjoy the peacefulness when cleaning is over or when everyone has eaten their wet food and everyone is slowing down for a little nap.

She is about 3-4 years old, spayed, up-to-date on routine shots (incl. rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

Wrigley

I am a happy active dog, ready to play fetch, run with a toy, have fun with another dog or get some loving. I also quickly earned the title of lap dog. As soon as someone sits down, I do my best to climb in their lap. Since I’m not a small dog, this often makes people laugh. Got a couch or big chair that could accommodate both of us….or I could even spread over two laps..what do you say? I lived with another dog and cats and did well. I am the perfect cuddler so get lonely when no one is around.

He about 6 months old, up-to-date on shots (incl. rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure we have the staff available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt