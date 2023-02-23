Wet Nose Windows With Save-A-Pet – Everest & Derek Morgan

Everest

Blue eyes, big smile, and always ready for some fun – going for a long walk, running in a play yard, learning some tricks with my favorite treats (make sure to ask staff which ones they are)…and of course getting some loving. I’m just a happy dog, ready for many adventures with my new family.

He about 4 years old, up-to-date on shots (incl. rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Derek Morgan

Shhh…My siblings and I are the Feline Brigade Investigators on a very special mission. While it is fun hanging out with the great staff and volunteers from Save-A-Pet, being loved and playing, our mission is to help them find us great families, preferably with another playful feline or even better would be getting adopted with one of our siblings. Don’t forget that the second adoption fee is 50% off for Double the Love, Double the Fun!

I am at the PetSmart in Kildeer (corner of Route 12 and Quentin Road). Please note that meeting us and adoptions are all done by appointment only. You can complete an application online at http://www.saveapetil.org/ adopt

He is about 3 months old, neutered, up-to-date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

