Wet Nose Window With Save-A-Pet – Tina Marie & Hialeah

Tina Marie

I’m a young senior, I enjoy brisk walks, spending time in play yards to sniff everything, and if you talk to me, I always stop what I am doing and look at you, lifting a paw. This always makes my dog walker smile. If they do a little running, I’m right there by their side. Oh and before I forget, I love petting and will even plop myself down for a belly rub. I also enjoy relaxing next to people on the couch and like any little Beagle, I love food, maybe a little too much.

She is about 10 years old. She is spayed, up-to-date on shots (incl. rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Hialeah

I am one of the petite kittens of the litter but this doesn’t mean that I am not as active or as playful. We all love the cat tree, we chase each other around it, we climb on it and we love to scratch it too. We can also be messy, playing in water and just having big parties. There will never be a dull moment….except of course when I am tired and need a comfy lap and some nice petting to sleep. I’d love to get adopted with another playmate. So what about a “Double the Love, Double the Fun”? The second adoption fee is 50% off. Ready to party?

She is about 4 months old, spayed, up-to-date on routine shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure we have the staff available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt

Tina Marie and Hialeah also want to let you know that some of our volunteers are putting an online auction together so if anyone has gift certificates, new items, etc. to email them at [email protected] They work hard to raise money to take care of all of us.