Wet Nose Window With Save-A-Pet – Pippy & America

Pippy

I was tied to a fence with another dog, no shelter… Lucky for us, Save-A-Pet humane investigation team worked its magic again and we were rescued. Now I get two meals a day, I always have fresh water, I’m nice and comfy inside and when I go outside, I get to run free in a play yard. I even enjoy head-butting squeaky toys. The best part is that I get lots of loving, this always makes my tail wag the whole time. I even quickly learned how to sit with a treat and my friends here said that I am smart and eager to learn more. Could you love me and teach me more fun stuff?

She is about 5 years old. She is spayed, up-to-date on shots, tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

America

We were born in a foster home so from day 1, life has just been pretty much perfect. Our feline mom took great care of us and so did our foster home. Since there were so many of us, it was fun non-stop. After all, playing with people is fun but playing with another kitten, or actually with a bunch of them, is being like a kid, the more the merrier! So our IDEAL home would be to get adopted with another kitten…maybe even a couple of them. There are quite a few adopters that have done so and basically say that there isn’t much difference between having two or three…except you would get Triple the Love, Triple the Fun instead of just double. Don’t forget that the second adoption fee is 50% off.

She is about 4 months old, spayed, up-to-date on routine shots (incl. rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure we have the staff available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt