Wet Nose Window with Save-A-Pet – Cal & Basie

Cal

The number one show on Purr-Flix….The “C” kittens. Raised in a foster home, we are now looking for our next family, one that can continue appreciating all our love, play sessions, acrobatics, loud purrs and more. Show is guaranteed 24/7, even if we are napping, people are mesmerized watching us looking so innocent. While we love sleeping in a pile, the most fun is when we tease each other into chasing one of them, jumping up in the air and changing directions. Life is fun because we have each other so we are looking for a home that has another playful cat or even better, someone that would consider adopting two of us for Double the Love, Double the Fun! Don’t forget that the second adoption fee is 50% off.

He is about 3 months old, neutered, up-to-date on shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

Basie

It’s the summer, it’s hot on many days and the pools are open at Save-A-Pet! Let’s jump in! I’ll even plop myself down. Catching the water from the hose is another way to cool down and have fun. Oh you have a ball, perfect then we can play fetch. See we could do so many things together and of course we can also chill after a long fun day. I’m ready to splash in love.

He is about 2 years old, neutered, up-to-date on shots (incl. rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

