Wet Nose Window With Save-A-Pet – Aphrodite & Frappe

Aphrodite

Hello everyone and welcome to my world of fun and love! When we all got here, we were very sick and had to spend time at the emergency vet. Now that we have recovered, we are ready to have fun, so let’s go. Got a couple of toys and I am ready. Want some lovin’, I got plenty of that too…hope you love giving kisses and belly rubs because I need them every day. Hopefully got a little spot on the bed for me too. I know all these demands and of course I am more than happy to reciprocate them all, after all relationships are all about sharing our lives and loving each other.

She is about 4 months old. She is spayed, up-to-date on shots (incl. rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Frappe

Coffee for everyone….even if you don’t like coffee, you will once you meet us. Sweet, strong, hot, cold, and we are always ready to go. Purrs are guaranteed and we also provide a full show free of charge – acrobatics, climbing, and more. Tips in the form of lots of petting and kisses are welcome. We are not looking at getting adopted as an only kitten unless you have a young playful cat at home. Don’t forget that the second adoption fee is 50% off.

He is about 4 months old, neutered, up-to-date on shots, tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure we have the staff available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt