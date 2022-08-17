Wet Nose Window With Save-A-Pet -Nello & Brogan

Nello

Our “first life” was kind of scary. Being outside, you are never quite sure who means well and who does not. That is not even talking about all the other dangers lurking out there. Luckily we were rescued and our life is so much better. We can actually sleep and dream without being afraid. We have fun together. While we may at times still appear a little tentative, we do enjoy petting and will even come over for some loving. We are finally getting to use our purr engines and we hope our new family will have another feline buddy to play and snuggle, though my preference would be to get adopted with my brother, Bosco (an orange and white handsome kitten).

Don’t forget that the second adoption fee is 50% off.

He is about 5 months old, neutered, up-to-date on shots (incl. rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

Brogan

It is amazing how much love flows through this place so while at first, I was a little unsure, it didn’t take me long to get in touch with my inner puppy. I get all excited going for a walk, running in a play yard, following the chirping and meeting other dogs. There are so many things to discover and experience and it starts with love and compassion. I love my Save-A-Pet family and I’m ready for my last name.

He is about 4 months old, neutered, up-to-date on shots, tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure we have the staff available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt