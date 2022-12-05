Wes & Leah Have Tickets for Straight No Chaser!

Wes & Leah have your tickets to see Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration at The Chicago Theatre! Listen all this week between 5am and 10am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show that you know everyone will be talking about!

Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser will celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2022 with a 62-date fall tour that includes a downtown performance on Friday, December 23 at The Chicago Theatre. Show time is 8:00 pm.

Formed during the 1996-1997 school year at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser – which began, according to group member Steve Morgan as a “way to meet girls” – eventually emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets

worldwide. “When we started Straight No Chaser as college kids at Indiana University, we never imagined that 25 years later, we’d have two albums certified gold and tour dates around the world,” said group member Walter Chase. “What a ride it has been. It has literally been a dream come true.” This fall, Straight No Chaser will release a physical version of last year’s deluxe edition of Social Christmasing, which featured an original, “Christmas Show,” written by group member Mike Luginbill and “Celebrate Me Home,” featuring Kenny Loggins, in addition to the album’s original tracklist which included their signature twist on Christmas classics like “Silver Bells” and “Frosty The Snowman”, five new original songs, and a hopeful take on the Counting Crows classic “A Long December”.