Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix

Love in the Villa: A young woman is forced to share her Italian vacation with a handsome stranger when her room gets double booked in this new film.

Devil in Ohio: The arrival of a mysterious cult escapee turns a hospital psychiatrist’s world upside down in this new limited series.

Hulu

The Croods: Family Tree: A meteor could bring about The Croods’ last day on Earth in season four of the series.

Peacock

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.: Find out what happens when a scandal rattles a Southern Baptist megachurch in this new comedy film.

Showtime

McEnroe: The new documentary film chronicles the professional and personal life of tennis legend John McEnroe.

Prime Video

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Evil re-emerges in Middle-earth during the fabled Second Age in the new big-budget Amazon series, inspired by author J.R.R. Tolkien‘s fantasy works.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.