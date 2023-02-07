Weekend Shooting Leaves One Injured in Waukegan

(Via Alpha Image Gallery)

(Waukegan, IL) A weekend shooting in Waukegan left one person injured. Waukegan Police say the incident took place on Saturday afternoon near an apartment building in the 2-hundred block of Julian Street. The victim, said to be a teenage male, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say there have been no arrests at this point. The matter is being looked into by the Waukegan Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-7-23)