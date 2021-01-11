Weekend Crashes in Antioch and Libertyville Leave Two Dead
Fatal Weekend Crash in Antioch Township
Vander Tuuk 1-11-21
(Antioch, IL) A weekend rollover crash in the Antioch area left one person dead. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say a Chevy Blazer was struck by a Lexus, while attempting a U-turn near Routes 173 and 45 on Saturday evening. A passenger in the Chevy, a 57-year-old Mundelein man, was ejected from the vehicle…and later pronounced dead. The driver of that car, also a Mundelein man, suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the Lexus (a Buffalo Grove man) was unhurt. The crash remains under investigation.
Fatal Crash in Libertyville
Vander Tuuk 1-11-21
(Libertyville, IL) One person was killed, one was injured during a weekend crash in Libertvyille. The incident took place late Sunday morning along Peterson Road west of Route 21. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which left one driver dead. That person has not been identified. The driver of the other vehicle, who also wasn’t identified, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The situation remains under investigation by Libertyville Police, a Lake County crash investigation team, and the Coroner’s Office.
Covid Numbers Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 1-11-21
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 167 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Sunday, with no reported deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations fell for the 3rd straight day, while ICU held at 77% capacity. The Region’s positivity rate fell to 10.4%. Statewide, there were just over 47-hundred new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases announced, with 81 related fatalities.
Long Term Care Covid Stats
Vander Tuuk 1-11-21
(Chicago, IL) Nursing home Coronavirus deaths fell under 50% statewide in Illinois, while numbers remained relatively unchanged in Lake and McHenry County. Long term care facilities make up 49.8% of all Covid-19 fatalities in Illinois, while making up just over 6% of all cases. In Lake County, nursing homes make up just over 61% of all deaths, while that number climbs to around 63% in neighboring McHenry County.
Madigan Fights to Save Speakership
Associated Press 1-11-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A showdown is looming in the Illinois House that was previously thought unimaginable. Lawmakers will meet this week to inaugurate a new General Assembly and the House will elect a speaker, which for 18 times during the past 38 years has been a lock for powerful Chicago Democrat Michael Madigan. But Madigan has been implicated in a federal bribery investigation involving utility company ComEd. Madigan has not been charged and denies wrongdoing, but three candidates are challenging him and he doesn’t yet have enough votes to prevail.