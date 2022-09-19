Weekend Crash on Route 41 in Gurnee Leaves Man Seriously Injured

(Gurnee, IL) A weekend crash left one person hospitalized with serious injuries. Gurnee Police say the incident took place on Saturday evening when a sedan attempted to cross Route 41 from Ferndale Street. The sedan was struck by a semi that was traveling northbound on 41. The driver of the sedan was taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville with major injuries. The driver of the semi was unhurt. Gurnee Police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team are still investigating.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-19-22)