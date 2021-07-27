Weekend Crash in Waukegan Kills One, Speed Cited As Factor

(Waukegan, IL) A weekend crash in Waukegan left one person dead. The incident took place Saturday night in the 19-hundred block of Dugdale Road. Police say one vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck another vehicle, and careened into a utility pole. The driver of the offending vehicle, identified by the Lake County Coroner as 21-year-old Kajaun Hughs of Waukegan, was hospitalized and later pronounced dead. His passenger suffered moderate injuries, and was hospitalized, while the driver of the other vehicle was unhurt. Speed was believed to be a key factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-27-21)