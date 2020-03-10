Websites for Accurate Coronavirus Information
Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.
With all the information out there about Coronavirus, it may be hard to know what is legit and what is bogus. Here is a list of websites for accurate coronavirus information that is suited to inform and better answer questions. There is also a downloadable PDF option with some “best practice” ideas that might be helpful as well.
1. The CDC’s guide to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) – The CDC offers a lot of information here. What you should know, situation updates, and information for specific audiences based on profession or travel.
2. The WHO’s guide to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Outbreak – The WHO has information regarding coronavirus, how to best protect yourself, what to do when traveling, a Q&A section, videos, plus other training. You can also check out a MYTH BUSTERS page.
3. The FDA’s guide to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) – Plenty of resources providing fast facts, information on fraudulent products and cures, medical countermeasures, testing, and other events regarding the disease.
4. WHO Coronavirus disease (COVID-2019) situation reports – Confirmed case updates from around the globe as well as other advice and resources.
5. Dr. Oz’s Coronavirus Survival Protocol – This is a downloadable PDF file from Dr. Oz offering some “best practice” ideas when it comes to lifestyle, hygiene, preparation, medicine, and food choices.
It’s hard to know what information is accurate and what information is just put out there to frighten or even take advantage of us. I hope these websites provide accurate coronavirus information that will educate and better prepare you for what is still to come. More importantly, I hope this information helps to keep you safe and healthy.
