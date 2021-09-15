Weapons Arrest Made in Zion, Suspect Also Facing Unrelated Charges

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced that two students were arrested for a fireworks prank that led to a school lockdown situation. The incident took place Monday afternoon at the Zion-Benton High School, when a 911 call about possible shots fired came into police. A large amount of law enforcement descended on the school, only to discover upon investigation that the possible shots fired were just fireworks. Two teen students, who have not been identified, have since been taken into custody. Each will face juvenile disorderly conduct charges.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-15-21)