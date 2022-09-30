We Want To Stuff Our Studio Full Of Food!

We really want to help out families in Lake County that might not be able to make sure that their dinner table is full of food this holiday season. The goal is to fill the windows up in our studio! Like, floor to the ceiling! Northern Illinois Food Bank will be collecting everything that we receive between now and the end of October. This will allow plenty of time to get it to the families that are in need before the holidays begin. If you would like to donate we have teamed up with locations all over Lake County. You can always swing by the station at Gurnee Mills Mall during normal business hours near entrance G or stop by one of the places below and check them out too!