We Have “Strong Opinions” On Our Water Preference

Is your thirst quenched by tap water or do you drink only bottled water? If it is tap water, would you drink water from the sink at work? Are there only certain brands of bottled water that you will drink?
66% of Americans said they have “strong opinions” about water, according to new survey.
Nearly 70% of people said they trust their tap water is safe to drink but nearly 25% of them said they won’t drink it. 54% said they will not drink tap water outside of their own home.
69% of people say they preferred bottled water to tap. 36% said they end up refilling a plastic bottle with tap water.
37% of those surveyed couldn’t say why they preferred bottled water over tap. 55% said they catch themselves drinking less water if they don’t have bottled water nearby.