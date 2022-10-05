Waukegan’s Amstutz Expressway to Close for “Chicago Fire” Filming

(Waukegan, IL) The Amstutz Expressway in Waukegan will be shutting down to local traffic for a week, while parts of the TV show “Chicago Fire” are filmed. The Illinois Department of Transportation says the roadway between Genesee Street and Greenwood Avenue will shut down on Thursday morning (weather permitting), and the closure will run through the following Thursday (October 13). Detour signs will be posted.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-5-22)