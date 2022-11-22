Waukegan Woman Gets Prison in McHenry County Drug Case
November 22, 2022 11:30AM CST
(Woodstock, IL) A Waukegan woman is on her way to prison, after pleading guilty to a drug charge in McHenry County. Cara Carpenter entered the plea on one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, getting other charges dropped in exchange. The 26-year-old was arrested in May of this year, after McHenry County Sheriff’s officials found drugs in her vehicle. The woman was sentenced to 4 years behind bars.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-22-22)