Waukegan Woman Gets Prison in McHenry County Drug Case

(Woodstock, IL) A Waukegan woman is on her way to prison, after pleading guilty to a drug charge in McHenry County. Cara Carpenter entered the plea on one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, getting other charges dropped in exchange. The 26-year-old was arrested in May of this year, after McHenry County Sheriff’s officials found drugs in her vehicle. The woman was sentenced to 4 years behind bars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-22-22)