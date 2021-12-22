Waukegan Woman Faces DUI and More in McHenry County Crash

(Prairie Grove, IL) A Waukegan woman is facing charges after a crash in McHenry County. Stephanie Moino-Guzman is accused of crashing her car into a pole in Prairie Grove around 3 o’clock Sunday morning. The 18-year-old’s vehicle snapped the utility pole in half, and sent her to the hospital. When she was released, police slapped Moino-Guzman with counts of DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and not having a valid license. No other injuries were reported in the incident.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-22-21)