Waukegan Woman Charged After Over 100 Cats, Living and Dead, Recovered From Home
Illinois/Lake County Coronavirus Numbers
Vander Tuuk 8-6-20
(Waukegan, IL) While Illinois saw another jump in Coronavirus cases, Lake County actually saw a small drop. The state announced 1,759 new confirmed cases of the illness including 30 fatalities. The cases came from a pool of just under 47-thousand tests. Lake County saw 92 new instances of Covid-19, with 3 deaths, the first reported fatalities in the last 6 days. Statewide hospitalizations and ICU use increased, though downstate areas are seeing the bigger increases. The state’s rolling 7-day positive infection rate remains 3.9%.
Vander Tuuk 8-6-20
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan say a woman has been arrested after several cats were located in and around a home. Officials say between June 20th and July 27th, 74 living cats were taken from the property in the 300 block of South Elmwood Avenue to investigate, 11 feral cats were located as well. Inside the home, authorities located 28 dead cats and one dead squirrel. The home’s owner, Linnea Kohl, was arrested after an investigation, and now faces several counts of animal cruelty. The 54-year-old is currently being held on a 20-thousand-dollar bond, and is due back in court on Friday.
ComEd Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged Influence-Peddling Scheme
Associated Press 8-6-20
CHICAGO (AP) Energy utility ComEd has pleaded not guilty to bribery, despite previously admitting wrongdoing in an influence-peddling scheme that threatens to ensnare Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. The plea during a Wednesday hearing was largely a formality under a deferred prosecution agreement unsealed last month, and doesn’t mean that ComEd is now saying it did nothing wrong. The agreement requires that ComEd admit wrongdoing, pay a $200 million fine and cooperate with investigators. Prosecutors said they didn’t think ComEd needed to enter a plea now, but U.S. District Judge John Kness said arraignments must include one.
Treasurer Reports Record Return of Unclaimed Property
Associated Press 8-6-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois treasurer’s office is reporting the return of a billion dollars of unclaimed property to rightful owners or their survivors in the past five years. Treasurer Michael Frerichs on Wednesday said the amount set a record for any five-year period in the 58 years his office has made the returning of property a priority. The property being returned can include inactive back accounts, unpaid insurance benefits, or the contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes. Frerichs says the increased reuniting of unclaimed property with owners is due to a more streamlined process. He says before the process changed, people often became frustrated and gave up.